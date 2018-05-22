A Far North man charged with drug and firearms offences has been granted bail.

The man, in his 50s was remanded on bail, without plea, on conditions including a residential clause and a 7pm-7am curfew, when he appeared before Judge BA Gibson in the Kaitāia District Court last week.

The man will appear again on June 8 on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition, two of possessing of methamphetamine/amphetamine for supply, one of possessing cannabis for supply and two of receiving.

The charges followed the execution of a search warrant at a rural address inland from Doubtless Bay on Tuesday last week, where police seized a loaded .22 rifle, fitted with a silencer, several boxes of .22 ammunition and shotgun shells, and a .303 rifle that was found concealed under furniture.

They also seized approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales capable of weighing .001 of a gram, a large quantity of methamphetamine packaging, approximately half a pound of cannabis stalks and leaf material, three resealable bags containing cannabis head material, and $3540 cash.

Two of a number of vehicles at the address were found to have been reported stolen, licence plates and registration stickers from the defendant's legitimate vehicles having been attached to them to conceal their identity.

A SsangYong ute and a Holden Commodore had been reported stolen from Helensville in November 2016 and Auckland in April last year respectively.

At the time they were taken they were valued at $11,000 and $5000 respectively, but were described as damaged beyond salvage and essentially worthless.

Police said they would seek forfeiture of the cash, or alternatively that it be shared between the owners of the stolen vehicles.