Former Rotorua man Scott Donaldson has begun the next phase of his kayaking adventure, leaving Lord Howe Island on his way to New Zealand.

Donaldson left Lord Howe Island early on Friday morning, continuing his attempt to kayak from Australia to New Zealand.



Donaldson initially intended to paddle past Lord Howe on his way to New Zealand.

With bad weather approaching however, and in liaison with his team leader, Nigel Escott, the decision was made to make a brief stop at Lord Howe Island and seek shelter until the weather cleared.

"It was the right call to make," Escott said.

Advertisement

"If he had sat out there in the weather, he would have been battered around a bit and there was a high chance he would have been blown back to Australia."

During his near one-week stay on Lord Howe Island, Donaldson was warmly welcomed by locals and looked after well.

The adventurer was given accommodation by Pine Trees Lodge and had his food stores aboard the kayak replenished by lodge chef Dennis Tierney.

His "takeaway" meal consisted of 48 cups of muesli, 24 cookies and a few pieces of fruit.

Also during his stay, Donaldson was given a life membership to the Lord Howe Island Aquatic Club.

Lord Howe Aquatic Club member Craig Thompson said Donaldson was the first life member for the small club, which has just 51 members.

"Handing out life memberships is not taken lightly by the club, especially to non-residents … but if anybody else wants to paddle a kayak to the island 'twice' from the mainland, they're welcome to one."

Donaldson aims to make landfall on the Taranaki Coast – a distance of 2200km although he will likely paddle 3000km.

With his transtasman kayak attempt, Donaldson is raising awareness about asthma, a condition from which he suffers.



Follow his progress at tasmankayak.com.