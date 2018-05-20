Voluntary warning labels on alcoholic drinks are not working, a University of Otago study shows.

The researchers suggest labelling alcohol-related risks including pregnancy, drink-driving and cancer should be made standardised and mandatory to make more of an impact.

The study found a total absence of any labels on some containers, on others there were "pea-size" pregnancy warnings, and there was a lack of detail generally about health risks, for example only 19 per cent warned about drink-driving.

The research was conducted by a group of fourth-year medical students, led by Georges Tinawi and Tessa Madeleine Gray, at the University of Otago, Wellington, and published in the international journal Drug and Alcohol Review.

They examined 59 alcoholic beverage containers available in New Zealand.

These included local and imported brands, and featured beers, wines, and ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs).

The researchers studied labels on the common beer varieties, and the cheapest wines and RTDs.

The study found shocking variations and inconsistencies between the health warning messages displayed on different alcoholic beverages.

Eighty per cent had pregnancy-related warnings, found predominantly on beer, a product more commonly marketed to men.



"Only 19 per cent of drinks across the range had any warning regarding drink-driving, which is concerning given the persistent and significant role of alcohol in fatalities and injuries on New Zealand roads," said the lead author of the study, Tinawi.

The researchers found that warning labels were markedly smaller than promotional elements on the drinks.

The study also found that around three quarters of beverages had industry-led messages such as "Cheers!" or "Enjoy responsibly".

"These messages are ambiguous from a health perspective and could even encourage further drinking," Tinawi said.

The researchers explored characteristics of effective warning labels such as large size, readable text and a clear message.

"They noted that there is a discrepancy between what we know works, and what is actually on the container surface," Tinawi said.

"It was clear that marketing material dominates what is on the alcohol container and there is little attention paid to consumers' right to know the health risks of the product," said Tessa Gray, another of the researchers.



Unlike Canada and the USA, New Zealand warning labels are voluntary.

The researchers believe that the size and design of the alcohol warnings does not reflect the evidence that the total health harm from alcohol is similar to that caused by tobacco.

The authors are calling for mandatory standardised labelling in New Zealand to avoid the inconsistencies identified in the study, and to also minimise attempts by the manufacturers to obscure health warnings.