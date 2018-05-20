Road workers in Upper Hutt have been praised for their kind gesture to three young boys.

On Friday a group of workers was fixing a stretch of road that was in dire need of maintenance when three young inquisitive boys stopped to look what was going on.

As work was being done, one road worker handed the three young boys a hi-vis jacket each and sat down on the side of the road to teach them about the work they were doing.

One local snapped an image of the beautiful moment and took to Facebook to share with the Upper Hutt community.

"These workmen are awesome. This man has sat down for a few minutes to explain to our boys all about the roadworks," the woman's post said.

Members of the Upper Hutt community were quick to thank the road workers, with many saying they went above and beyond their role.

"This is so cool and it's so cool there was health and safety taught too. Hope the kudos gets back to their employer too," one person said.

Another said: "That is so awesome to see that someone in our industry takes the time to introduce possible next generation to our industry we all might wear different logos on our tops but we all work for our communities so thumbs up mate!"

"It's just good to see somebody taking that time to explain what is going on and in the future, it could be a possibility that one of those kids may be a civil construction roading master awesome work bro whoever you may work for," another local wrote.

One local loved the idea so much he suggested primary schools should take children on work field trips to teach them about different roles in our communities.