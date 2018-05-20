Two people have been seriously injured after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the Waikato.

Emergency services were called to Princess St in Ngaruawahia at 10.10pm.

St John said two people had been taken to a medical facility.

Part of Princess St will be closed until at the early hours of Tuesday.

The serious crash unit will be investigating.

The collision comes two months after 11-year-old Moareen Rameka was struck and killed by a train in Ngaruawahia.

Rameka was playing with friends on the rail bridge on Great South Rd, not far from Old Taupiri Rd, when they heard and saw a train coming towards them.

However, Moareen wasn't able to get out of the train's way quickly enough and was hit.

Train drivers said it's a "constant nightmare" passing through the Waikato town, one of several trouble spots nationwide.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Wayne Butson said Moareen's death was an absolute tragedy.

"We've also got a locomotive engineer and a trainee who were sitting in the cab, who will be traumatised and certainly feeling the negative effects."

He said Ngaruawahia was of concern, along with several other locations throughout the country.

"The problem is ... is that when train drivers are driving trains near these spots, they get very, very stressed, they start worrying and they always live with the constant nightmare that actually they may know the person being involved in this."