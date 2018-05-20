The armed offenders squad has been called in to an incident in the Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Police said officers were called to an incident on Chichester Dr at 7.42pm.

The presence of police was for public safety, a spokesman said.

Local people were asked to listen to the advice from police and to observe the cordons.

Advertisement

A witness near Chichester Dr observed armed offenders squad members gearing up before entering the street and cordoning off the area.

There has also been reports of the police helicopter flying near the area.