Dashcam footage has revealed a dangerously close call between an overtaking car and oncoming traffic in the North Island.

The footage showed a black Toyota being overtaken by an orange Peugeot at high speed on a state highway between Hastings and Tokoroa.



The Peugeot managed to pass the Toyota and get into the right lane just split seconds before an oncoming van passes the two vehicles.

Earlier in May dashcam footage revealed video of a man overtaking drivers on the left-hand shoulder of State Highway 1 at Templeton.

The man dangerously evaded police for 180km through Canterbury.

In April dashcam footage showed a tourist driver fail to give right of way and plough head-on into a white truck.

The 15-second clip shows a dark grey car make an incorrect turn right at the Dyers Rd and Linwood Ave intersection in Christchurch and collide head-on with a white truck.

The driver of the truck, William Bannister, who lives and works in Christchurch, says he braced for impact and luckily wasn't harmed.

The woman in her mid-20s also wasn't injured.