Nine people have been injured in a two-car crash northeast of Hamilton.

Two people are seriously injured, four people have moderate injures and three have minor injuries.

A helicopter and four St John vehicles attended the incident in Hoe-O-Tainui on Tahuna Rd near Ohinewai North Rd at 3.47pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said eight vehicles were sent to the scene where two people were trapped at 4.47pm.

Two people, one from each vehicle, were extricated at the scene, the spokesman said.