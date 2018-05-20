Emergency services are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash in the North Waikato.

The crash happened about 3.45pm on Tahuna Rd near Ohinewai North Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said initial reports indicated there was one person trapped in each vehicle.

Fire and Emergency crews from Huntly and Tahuna have removed one person from a vehicle and are currently working to free the person trapped in the second vehicle, a Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager confirmed.