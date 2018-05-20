One person has died in a crash near the Kaimai Summit.

State Highway 29 near the summit is closed.

Two others have been taken to Waikato Hospital in moderate conditions.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to a crash between a motorbike and a car at 3.36pm.

The crash occurred between Hanga Rd and Rapurapa Rd.

Police say motorists should expect the road to be closed while responders attend the crash.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Paul Radden said two fire crews from Matamata were assisting police at the scene.

A photographer at the scene said traffic from Tauranga was banked up to the Ruahihi power station and vehicles were being turned around.

More to come.