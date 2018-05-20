A man involved in an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton petrol station was caught on CCTV cameras.

About 5am on Sunday morning, three men with weapons forced their way into Z Energy on Te Rapa Road.

The attendant activated a fog cannon and secured herself in a safe room.

The offenders stole two cash registers before leaving in a stolen grey Mazda

Atenza.

A police spokesperson said that due to the shop attendant's quick actions, no one was hurt.

Anyone who may be able to identify the men pictured in CCTV images is urged to call Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.