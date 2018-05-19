A Napier dairy owner has suffered minor injuries after he was punched to the ground by a group of thieves.

Several teenagers went into Westshore Corner Dairy on Charles St at about 7.45pm yesterday and punched the owner several times, before taking off with packets of potato chips and nothing else, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the alleged offenders is urged to contact Napier Police on 06 873 0500 or anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 180519/4242.