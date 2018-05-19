A 19-year-old woman has been charged following the death of a 15-year-old boy on Auckland's North Shore on Friday.

The woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop, and is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday May 24.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Oteha Valley Road, near the north-bound on-ramp, just before 11pm Friday.

The 15-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

Police are not yet in a position to release his name.