Two Lotto players - one from Auckland and another from Rotorua - will celebrate in style after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Roselands Lotto, in Auckland, and Westend Dairy & Post Shop in Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 this Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.