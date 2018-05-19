Police are appealing for public assistance to find five teenagers who punched a shop owner to the ground before stealing a packet of chips from a Napier dairy.

Five teenagers approached the Westshore Corner dairy on Charles St about 7.45 on Saturday night as the owner was closing up.

The owner was punched to the ground before the teens ran into the store.

The group stole a packet of chips from the dairy.

The owner sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or could know anything more was being asked to contact Napier Police on 06 873 0500 - and quote file number 180519/4242.