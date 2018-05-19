Much of the country can expect a relatively dry, but cool Sunday - perfect for a cuppa and a scone at home to celebrate the royal newlyweds tying the knot.

The North Island is in for some mild weather with a touch of sun, though isolated showers could develop in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to peak about 17C.

The upper half of the North Island had a dousing of rain yesterday afternoon, with periods of fairly heavy rain carrying through into the evening.

Temperatures dropped to 13C overnight in Auckland and dropped even further to 9C in spots like Tokoroa, in the central North Island.

Meanwhile, the South Island is in for some heavy rain today. Temperatures will sit around the mid-teens.

Gale-force winds could hit exposed areas through the Southern Alps and much of the island can expect a temperature drop later in the day.

South Islanders stayed mostly dry on Saturday but had a frosty start to the weekend with temperatures bottoming out at 1C in Queenstown overnight.

The West Coast of the South Island is in for some grizzly weather today, with plenty of rain and strong winds expected to develop into stormy weather later in the day.

Most of the country has been in for at least a sprinkling of rain and chilly temperatures this weekend - perfect weather for watching the royal wedding. Photo / Weather Watch

A front moving up the West Coast means heavy falls for places like Greymouth.

Queenstown and Greymouth were forecast for thunderstorms late in the afternoon, with hail also on the cards.

The colder temperatures being felt over both islands in lieu of the unseasonally warm weather last week will stick around, according to NIWA forecasts.

A wave of unusually cold air flowing through into New Zealand will continue to impact our weather over the next two weeks.