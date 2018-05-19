Thanks to the keen nose of a police dog, three teenagers are in police custody after an armed robbery in Carterton this morning.

The males, aged 16, 17 and 19, entered a dairy armed with a knife and made

off with cash and cigarettes in a car that police believe had been stolen earlier from Stokes Valley.

Members of the public assisted police with the search for the offenders and then police were able to track the offenders through Carterton with a police dog.

Within an hour and a half of the initial robbery, the police dog located the

three hiding in bushland and two of the offenders were arrested without incident.

However one of the offenders attempted to run off but they were soon caught by the dog.

All three offenders are in custody and they will appear in court on Monday charged with several offences including aggravated robbery.

Police wished to thank everyone who helped them catch the offenders.