The driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident where a teen cyclist died has come forward.

Inspector Sunny Patel, Waitemata East Area Commander said police had spoken with the driver today and that person was helping with inquiries.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Oteha Valley Road, near the north-bound on-ramp, just before 11pm yesterday.

Police said the driver of the car left the area without stopping. That person came forward to police this afternoon.

Police have spoken with the young man's immediate next of kin.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Waitemata CIB continue to investigate the crash.