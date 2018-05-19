Police have apologised to a woman allegedly assaulted in a Dunedin nightclub bathroom for their failure to investigate the incident.

Naidene Brown had come to Dunedin on February 17 with her partner to catch up with an old friend and enjoy a night out.

That evening, the 27-year-old chef visited Princes St nightclub Brimstone, shortly after she had arrived in town. While waiting in the upstairs bathroom outside the stalls just before midnight, she said a Caucasian woman in her early 20s of medium build pushed past her. Ms Brown said "Excuse me" to the woman, who then allegedly shoved her to the ground and began stomping on her, she said. Ms Brown alleged another woman, a Maori woman she described as "very thin", then joined the attack, which lasted several minutes, before a bartender stopped the assault and her assailants left the nightclub.

She said police arrived shortly afterwards and interviewed several people, including her friend and her partner. However, she alleged the police did not ask her what happened, and the officer involved failed to follow up on her case later, as he had promised.

"[He] said he'd be in contact with me later that week but I never heard from him again."

Ms Brown later complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) based on what she alleged was an inadequate police response to the case, as well as their failure to refer her to Victim Support.

This week, she received a letter from IPCA senior case resolution officer Sarah Bullen stating "the police have now informed the Authority that they have spoken to you and given you an apology for the failure to investigate the assault".

Police have reopened the investigation into the incident.

"The Authority is of the view that this is an appropriate response to your complaint and will not take any further action," Ms Bullen said.

Ms Brown, who lives in Mossburn, remains on crutches and used a wheelchair when she had to visit the supermarket.

She was not confident the police opening a new investigation would lead to her alleged assailants being apprehended.

"I honestly think with how it's turned out with them not doing anything ... that I won't get justice."