The owner of a small farm at Lake Hawea is offering a $500 reward for information about who dumped 33 truckloads of dirt, rock and weedmat on his property.

Fred Muir (76), who owns the land at the corner of Cemetery and Muir Rds, said he presumed the material had come from a section, when he spoke to the Otago Daily Times earlier this week.

"I don't mind people dropping dirt off, but when they start dumping stuff like this, it's a bit different."

Asked if he wanted the material removed, Mr Muir said he wanted someone to own up for a start.

"We'll go from there. It's in the police's hands."

He hoped to get back the $500 he was offering as a reward through the court.