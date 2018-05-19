One person is confirmed dead and three others injured after a two-car crash on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm at the top of the Kopu-Hikuai summit.

At least five fire crews are understood to be responding to the crash.

The road is expected to be closed while serious crash investigators carry out a scene examination and diversions are in place.

St John spokesperson Elliot Steel said two helicopters had been sent to the scene along with one first response unit and two ambulances.

"Sadly one person has died at the scene and there are two others in serious condition."

Another person was moderately injured in the crash.