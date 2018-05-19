A rally in support of Palestinian refugees from Gaza has begun in Auckland.

About 400 people have gathered in Aotea Square for the event where US-Arab journalist Dr Ramzy Baroud is set to give a talk, protest organiser Roger Fowler said.

It comes as Israeli soldiers shot and killed more than 50 Palestinians protesting on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

A further 2400 were also wounded in what was the bloodiest day in the area since the 2014 war, the Washington Post reported.

The shootings took place on the same day the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem.

Organised by the NZ Palestine Solidarity Network, the Auckland event is being held in support of a series of protests along the Israel-Gaza border dubbed the Great March of Return.

The six-week campaign demands Palestinian refugees and their descendants be allowed to return to what is now Israel and is a protest against the moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.