A teenager is dead after the stolen car they were fleeing police in crashed with six people inside.

The driver of the car failed to stop for police near the Terrace tunnel on State Highway 1 in Wellington shortly before 3am, police said.

It had been reported stolen the previous day.

An officer in a patrol car gave chase to the vehicle, which continued north on the motorway before crashing south of the Tawa interchange.

The teenager, who died at the scene, was one of six people inside the car.

Five others were taken to Wellington Hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

"Police have notified the teen's next of kin, and our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time," a spokeswoman said.

There will be both a Serious Crash Unit investigation and an internal police investigation into the incident.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

The road remains closed and police were expected to provide further information later today.

Two more people died on the roads last night - a teenager on a bicycle in Auckland, and a person in a single car crash in Canterbury.