A person has been killed after a traffic incident on the North Shore.

St John ambulance said it was called to the scene in Albany about 10.55pm and treated one person but could not save them.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire fighters were called in to help.

Meanwhile, a car has gone into the Waitematā Harbour. Two people were in the vehicle when it plunged off Pohutukawa Rd in Whenuapai and into mudflats about 10.55pm.

One person was out of the car when fire crews arrived but another person was trapped. the trapped person has now been freed, the Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

It was not yet clear whether anyone was injred in the Whenuapai crash.