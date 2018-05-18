It was all smiles on the eve of the royal wedding as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their wedding entourage arrived for a rehearsal at Windsor Castle.

It has been a turbulent week in the lead-up to the couple's big day, as questions around her father's deal with the paparazzi, his attendance and disgruntled half-siblings and relatives dominated the headlines and front pages of the British press.

Yesterday, the spotlight was back on the couple who will be getting married at St George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle later today.

Dominating the front pages of most British tabloids was a snap of the couple in their car, smiling as they pulled up to the castle grounds.

"Loving smile, that says nothing will ruin our big day," writes the Daily Express across its front page, next to a picture of the royal couple in their car as they arrived at Windsor.

The Daily Mail has a full-front page with the headline: "Nothing's going to spoil our big day".

On Thursday it was confirmed Thomas Markle, 73, would not be walking Meghan down the aisle, after undergoing heart surgery.

Markle had released a statement through Kensington Palace to the press indicating her sadness that he would not be with her on her wedding day.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs and to focus on his health."

But, as the Daily Mail wrote, the couple remained upbeat despite the sad news.

"Meghan Markle yesterday put on a brave face after dramatically admitting her father will not be able to walk her down the aisle tomorrow.

"The royal bride-to-be was pictured smiling as she and Prince Harry were driven to their wedding rehearsal."

Meanwhile, reports indicated Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, the most likely candidate to walk her daughter down the aisle, has been meeting with the royals in the lead-up to the wedding.

She was due to meet the Queen today, and had already met Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, just hours after landing from LA on Wednesday and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children on Thursday.

On the streets excitement is building as the final countdown begins, with the Daily Telegraph, describing the frenzy as "wedding fever".

Pictures published across all the media outlets show hundreds already lining up outside the castle and along the processional route.

Many planned to camp outside, huddled in sleeping bags, warm clothes and wedding memorabilia.

The dedicated fans were rewarded with a sneak peek of the wedding rehearsal as a full military practice involving 250 members of the Armed Forces, and a trial run of the 25-minute royal procession the newlyweds will take from St George's Chapel to the gates of Windsor Castle took place.

Some were also lucky enough to catch a glimpse of other members of the royal family arriving for the rehearsal dinner, including the Queen who was spotted travelling solo, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.