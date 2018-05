A lane on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is blocked and a person has been seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident is blocking the right hand lane westbound between the Onehunga Harbour Rd offramp and the Rimu Rd onramp, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were called to the scene about 6.45pm.

One car was reportedly leaking oil and one person had been seriously injured, the police spokeswoman said.