Police are searching for a missing Fernside woman who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Rachel Larson, 30, was last seen in Fernside, in the Waimakariri District of Canterbury, and has not made contact with friends or family since Tuesday May 15.

She was likely to be travelling in a Silver Ford Ranger with the registration GRU88Y, police said.

Fernside woman Rachel Larson has been missing since Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Police are concerned for her wellbeing and wanted to hear from anyone who had seen her or her vehicle.

Advertisement

Anyone with sightings or information is asked to call 111.