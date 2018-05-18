Human Rights Chief Commissioner David Rutherford will not seek reappointment following an inquiry which found evidence of sexual harassment at the Human Rights Commission.

Justice Minister Andrew Little today confirmed he would be seeking a new chief commissioner.

Little released his ministerial review of the commission's handling of sexual harassment claims this week.

The review concluded that sexual harassment occurred within the commission but it was not prevalent or endemic.

It also said the policy used to investigate harassment cases was aged and outdated.

Rutherford, whose term was extended after it expired in December 2016 confirmed to 1 News he would not seek to stay in the role.

"I'm not looking to be reappointed," he said.

And while the commission had upgraded its processes for dealing with complaints, this policy was formed without consultation with staff.

The review by retired Judge Coral Shaw was also critical of the commission's governance and management, saying that there was a deep divide between some staff and managers.

There was a lack of trust in managers to deal appropriately with their complaints, the review said.