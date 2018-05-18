Cucumber sandwiches look likely to be a popular royal wedding snack for Kiwis with a central Auckland supermarket selling out of the vegetable today.

A Countdown spokeswoman said the Auckland Metro store had run out of cucumbers this afternoon and put it down to people stocking up for royal wedding parties, featuring cucumber sandwiches, tomorrow night.

The store had ordered more so there will be plenty by tomorrow morning for those who like to prepare last minute.

Other royal favourites can also be found in Kiwi supermarkets, the spokeswoman said.

When it comes to beverages, Twinings tea is commonly known to be the Queen's favourite brew.

Then there's egg sandwiches, sponge, scones and jam, Walkers Shortbread, Jaffa Cakes and Tunnocks Tea Cakes.

For those keen to recreate lemon elderflower wedding cake chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you can buy Elderflower syrup.

And if you'd like to raise a toast for the happy couple, Lansons Black Label Champagne, has the Queen's Royal seal on the bottle.