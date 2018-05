A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in South Auckland.

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Robertson Rd in Māngere where the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at around 1.45pm.

The pedestrian has died at the scene.

The road is partially blocked and diversions are in place on Robertson Rd at Mckinstry Ave and Kivell Close.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.