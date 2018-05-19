The Crusaders are helping to tackle schoolyard bullying with a heartwarming new book about a horse that dreams of riding out at the start of the teams' rugby games.

The release of the book, written for Kiwi school children aged 5-8, coincides with Bullying Free New Zealand Week 2018, which ended yesterday.

The theme of the week was "Let's talk about it" and the book encourages kids to speak up and report incidents of bullying, whether they are victims or witnesses.

Bayleys Canterbury teamed up with the Super Rugby team on Ace: A Horsey Tail of Courage.

Ace is bulled by his peers and dreams of growing up to become a Crusaders Bayleys Horse, which ride out at the start of every home game.

The story ends well for Ace, who fulfils his dream.

The book is signed by the Crusaders players and features colouring-in pages.

In 2017, the OECD Programme for Internal Student Assessment found New Zealand students reported the second-highest-rate of bullying in the OECD.

​Fifteen-year-old students in 51 countries were surveyed about wellbeing.

Among the Kiwi students, a quarter reported being bullied at least a few times a month.

Book cover of Ace: A Horsey Tail of Courage.

This was more than double the OECD average and Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft described the statistic as "utterly unacceptable and deeply disturbing".

Bayleys Canterbury general manager Pete Whalan said he was proud to be working with the Crusaders to deliver an important message.

"The Crusaders' sporting prowess, combined with the team's reputation in the wider community and the easily approachable persona of the Crusaders' horses will enable the anti-bullying message to be spread around the country," he said.

The book will be sold at Crusaders home game against the Highlanders on July 6 and against the Blues on July 14 for $20.

Proceeds will go to Make-a-Wish New Zealand.