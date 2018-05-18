A convicted killer who had been on the run from police has been recalled to prison.

Dean Raymond Purdy, 54, appeared at Christchurch District Court today charged with breaching his parole conditions and possession of cannabis.

He was arrested in Christchurch last night.

The court heard that life parolee Purdy – whose address was given as Dunedin and occupation as labourer - has since been recalled to prison.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll remanded him in custody without plea to appear via audio visual link from prison on June 1.