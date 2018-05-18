If you're one to call truck drivers "truckies" and imagine them with chest hair sprouting out of their singlets, then set aside the notion.

Most Kiwi truck drivers prefer to be known as "professional drivers", The Road Transport Association of New Zealand says.

Association chief executive Dennis Robertson says while the media often calls drivers "truckies" now the phrase has even crept into official reports. However drivers and trucking executives seldom use the word themselves.

"Truckie may sound matey or blokey, but 'professional driver' reflects the serious responsibility of the job," Robertson said.

"These professional drivers have to undergo extensive training and acquire highly developed skills, which need to be rigorously maintained."

But worse still, "truckie" appears to be an imported "Aussie-ism", along with words, such as tradies, posties, sparkies, and "fieries", Robertson said.

He believed the term truckie was harmful to the industry at a time when it was attempting to attract more drivers.

"New Zealand is currently experiencing a nationwide shortage of professional drivers, which could have a long-term impact on the economy," he said.

Recognising professionalism was important to make driving jobs more attractive, he said.

Hawke's Bay-based RTANZ executive Sandy Walker has 47 years' experience in the industry and takes every chance to encourage drivers to give themselves the recognition they deserve.

"I do many logbook refresher courses throughout the areas I work in, and at each workshop I encourage attendees to think about what they write," he said.

"I insist they refrain from writing truck driver and enter professional driver because that is what they are."