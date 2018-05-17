Police are hunting two people after a failed robbery in Foxton.

A dairy owner in the Horowhenua town was confronted by a man demanding money just before 7am today.

The owner refused to co-operate and the man left empty-handed.

Police said he then got into a stolen blue hatchback car with another man and the pair drove south on State Highway One.

A police patrol car noticed the duo and when they failed to stop, started a pursuit.

It came to an end in Otaki after the fleeing driver drove over road spikes.

The stolen car was later found abandoned at Otaki Beach, at the southern end of Marine Parade.

A police spokesperson said members of the public saw the two men running from the vehicle. They have not been found.

Police are keen to talk to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in this location from around 7.30am.

Police would also like to speak again to a person they spoke with briefly at the beach.