Three people are seriously injured following a crash in Southland this morning.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Rimu Rd and Longbush South Rd in Southland around 10am.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said three people were in either a critical or a serious condition following the crash.

"They will all be transported to hospital, but it's not clear which hospital yet," the spokesman said.

Police cordons were in place at the scene and motorists were being asked to be patient.