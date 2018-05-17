One person is seriously injured after being buried in gravel on an industrial property in east Auckland.

The incident has happened on Stonedon Drive in East Tamaki, which is predominantly an industrial area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Colin Underdown said two fire crews were attending the incident, which happened around 9.30am.

Firefighters were assisting the injured party, who had been buried under a pile of gravel.

Advertisement

"We initially were told that a person was buried under sand," Underdown said.

A Steel and Tube Distribution staff member across the road said there were about two fire engines, three police cars and an ambulance outside the location.

"It looks quite concerning."