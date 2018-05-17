Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a sex attack on a jogger in St Marys Bay.

Police have also revealed a link to two other incidents.

A man, 33, had been arrested without incident and charged with assault with intent to commit sexual violation. He will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said police believed the man was linked to two further incidents in the St Marys Bay area earlier this month.

The male had also been charged with offensive behaviour and being unlawfully on property relating to an incident May 3 and had been charged with unlawfully on property relating to another incident on May 4.

The sex attack on a female jogger took place on May 11.

"We want to thank the public for their support, and in particular the local neighbourhood for their assistance in investigating this appalling crime, which was traumatic for the victim as well as a witness to the incident," Baldwin said.

"A significant amount of resources went into this investigation and it's a great result to have the alleged offender off our streets.

"We want to assure the community that we will do everything we can to find those responsible for crimes such as this and hold them to account."

