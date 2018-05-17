Name suppression has been lifted for the man accused of murdering a woman at a Nelson hotel.

He is 62-year-old Bin Jiang.

He has appeared via AVL at the High Court in Wellington this morning.

Jiang was charged with murder following the death of Swiss national Yanyan Meng.

Her body was found at the Rutherford Hotel earlier this year.

Jiang and Meng were visiting New Zealand from overseas and were a part of a tour group.

He has been remanded in custody until July 20 for a case review hearing, when he is expected to enter a plea to the murder charge.