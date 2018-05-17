The 2018 Deutsch Borse photography prize has been won by a Kiwi for his film installation about the partner of a black American woman who was shot dead by police in 2016.

Luke Willis Thomson's subject was Diamond Reynolds, who in July 2016 did a live Facebook broadcast moments after her partner Philando Castile was shot dead by a police officer in St Anthony, Minnesota.

The officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was subsequently acquitted of all charges, which attracted worldwide publicity.

"Made in collaboration with its subject ... it was conceived as a way to return agency to the protagonist," said chair of the judges Brett Rogers, who is also director of the Photographers' Gallery in London.

Filmed last year in Minnesota, Thomson's film, Autoportrait, comprised two four-minute takes of Reynolds. It beat Monsanto: A Photographic Investigation by Mathieu Asselin for the $59,000 prize.