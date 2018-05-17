Almost 20,000 current and former Auckland Council staff could have been underpaid.

Auckland Council has begun contacting current and former staff about its incorrect application of the Holidays Act.

The blunder could affect all 17,500 people who worked for the council since it started in 2010.

Council performance director Patricia Reade said working out what's owed and who it's owed to has been a huge undertaking.

A $2 million audit has identified about $18m in underpayments.

Some people will be paid from next week.