Two people have been arrested following a dramatic late-night chase in Porirua.

The drama started in Mana around 11pm Thursday when police saw what they believed to be a stolen vehicle speeding.

Officers signalled for it to stop, but the vehicle fled.

A short chase ensued before the vehicle was successfully spiked in Pauatahanui.

Police said the two men inside the car then fled on foot and ran into Adventure School in Whitby.

But the game was up when police dog handlers found them.

Police said two men, aged 30 and 37, from Wairarap, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, as well as equipment for the distribution of drugs.

Both were sought in relation to burglaries in Wairarapa and stolen property was found in the vehicle, including a chainsaw and a petrol generator.



The pair have been bailed to appear in the Porirua District Court next week.

They are facing charges of failing to stop for police, burglary, and drug related charges.