A man has required medical help after fleeing police and hiding in a creek this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police signalled a driver on Old Taupo Road to stop for a routine traffic stop at 5.15am.

The driver failed to stop and police chased the car. The car was dumped in the driveway of Farmside Buffet on Fairy Springs Rd and two people fled.

One of the men was found hiding in the creek and had appeared to in there for some time, she said.

He was extremely cold and was taken to Rotorua Hospital for medical help.