A 33-year-old woman has been rushed to Auckland Hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Glen Eden overnight.

Police attended the incident at a house on Kamara Rd shortly after 1.30am.

The woman was initially in a critical condition following the incident.

She was now in a moderate condition in hospital.

Advertisement

A 33-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested near the address in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear in court later today.