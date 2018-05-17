The core of the Beehive became a hive of activity late last night after 11 people became stuck in a tiny lift with a capacity of eight people.

Security staff considered calling emergency services and Parliament's Speaker, Trevor Mallard, was woken about the situation.

But the lift operator, Kone, eventually arrived from Upper Hutt after about 45 minutes and the trapped people were freed quickly, some looking distressed.

The 11 comprised mainly journalists, political advisers and lobbyists who had been in the Beehive bar after Grant Robertson delivered the Government's first Budget earlier in the day.

The lift doors jammed at the ground floor and would not open.

With so many people in a small space, the doors were prised open slightly and a fan used to force air in.