An Auckland school is warning parents about today's release of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, saying it will likely raise the issue of suicide among students who watch.

When the first season was released it was widely watched by youths and drew concerns from the Mental Health Foundation, which feared the shows themes could harm vulnerable people.

Season one followed American high school student Clay as he uncovered the 13 reasons why his friend Hannah Baker took her life, as detailed in a series of tape recordings she left behind.

READ MORE:

• 13 Reasons Why season two promises more tough conversations

• Netflix's 13 Reasons Why gets season two release date

• Netflix teen suicide show forces Censor to create a new rating

Advertisement

The pending release of season two has prompted Auckland's Epsom Girls Grammar School to contact parents warning them that the show starts screening in New Zealand today.

"The themes of suicide, sexual assault, bullying and the unhelpfulness of talking to adults led many viewers to feel distressed and ongoing discussion to occur throughout the community.

"It is expected that similar and equally confronting themes will be present in the upcoming season."

Noting the topic of suicide and mental health was "difficult and challenging to navigate in a conversation", the notice said, and the series resonated with young people and "provided an opportunity for them to discuss a subject most often difficult or discouraged".

The school shared the Office of Film and Literature Classification guide to challenging media.

1. Share and talk about entertainment media with your teen

2. Encourage them to think critically about what they view

3. Talk about sensitive or complex issues

4. Support your teen if they're distressed by something they've watched

The school also added a point of their own.

5. Reminding and encouraging the idea of help seeking is important. Help make them aware of the range of support available within school, family and community.

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)