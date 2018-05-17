Kavita Upadhyay is disappointed that the Budget failed to offer health food subsidies, but beyond that is generally happy with it.

She had hoped for the GST on fruit and vegetables to be removed.

"Two elections ago, that was what Labour promised and I voted for them because I thought 'what a progressive idea'," Upadhyay said.

"I was hoping that they would do it now that they're in Government, but it didn't happen."

Upadhyay said more could also have been done to help people like her daughters to own their first home. The two daughters, in their 20s, live in the family home at Botany Downs.

Upadhyay believes up to 50 per cent of a person's diet should comprise fruit and vegetables, but the cost was too much for many.

"Today I just went to the shops and the cost of one avocado was $8," she said.

She liked the announcement of cheaper cost of GP visits for Community Services Card holders and free consultations for under 14-year-olds.

She also liked the boost in funding for education and welfare housing.

"I think overall the Budget did target where it's supposed to, but I think the Government could still have done better," Upadhyay said.

"If people can afford to eat cheaper fruit and vegetables, they will be healthier and there is no need for them to see the doctor."