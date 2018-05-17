Child poverty charity KidsCan has been waiting anxiously for this year's Budget, unsure if their $350,000 in funding would be renewed.

It has been confirmed the charity has been allocated another round of support by the Government, coming as a relief to staff.

KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman said she was "extremely heartened" her charity's funding would continue.

"We are relieved that the funding we have received over the past two years will remain at the same level for the next 12 months," she said.

Advertisement

The $350,000 was announced this afternoon in the Government's first Budget since taking the helm late last year.

It has been an anxious time for KidsCan staff and schools over the past few months waiting to hear if funding will continue.

The charity currently offers programmes into 709 schools, with a further nine schools joining this term and while the waiting list is shorter than 12 months ago, there are still children and schools waiting to receive KidsCan food, shoes, raincoats, and health and hygiene items.

The addition of Government funding joined with private donations to keep services intact.

"We're now looking forward to, with the help of New Zealanders, keeping focused on clearing schools from our waiting list as soon as we're able."