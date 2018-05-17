The Labour Inspectorate will be getting a $8.8 million boost, which will increase the number of labour inspectors.

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway says this will improve the department's ability in handling increasingly complex and demanding cases.

"Boosting the Labour Inspectorate with more staff and resources will enable this important service to protect all New Zealand workers from exploitation and unfair practices," Lees-Galloway said.

"Businesses will also benefit from our plan to ensure a more level playing field for good employers, so that they are not undercut by unsavoury and unfair practices from competitors.

The capability and capacity of the Labour Inspectorate will be lifted over the next three years.

"Through Budget 2018 the Government is committing $8.8m of new operating funding over four years for more labour inspectors and support staff," Lees-Galloway said.

"New operating funding of $4.3m over the same period addresses cost pressures in frontline employment services administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, including the Labour Inspectorate and Employment Mediation Services."