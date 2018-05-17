Hawkes Bay Police and LandSAR volunteers were involved in the rescue of two men in the Ruahine Ranges last night.

Around 6:30pm two 18-year-old men contacted Police via cell phone after finding themselves disorientated in deteriorating weather conditions.

The two were tramping along Broken Ridge towards the Hinerua Hut.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin James said one of the males was beginning to display signs of hypothermia and a rescue mission was planned to extract them.

Due to weather conditions a helicopter could not rescue the pair, however a party of three LandSAR volunteers was deployed around 10:30pm to walk to the men.

Around 5am today the team located the males who were tired and cold but otherwise safe.