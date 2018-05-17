A protest blocking part of a well trafficked central Auckland street has caused bus detours.
A police spokesperson said several officers were monitoring the "peaceful protest" and that it was not unlawful.
There had been some reports of minor disruption to traffic.
An Auckland Transport spokesman said there was a temporary detour for Symonds St buses so that they could avoid the intersection blocked off by the protest.
Services could be boarded at Symonds Street bridge or Auckland Hospital.
