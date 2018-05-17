A protest blocking part of a well trafficked central Auckland street has caused bus detours.

A police spokesperson said several officers were monitoring the "peaceful protest" and that it was not unlawful. ​

Students protesting closure of Arts libraries down at Auckland Uni atm. — Tía Maria (@MaHunty) May 17, 2018

There had been some reports of minor disruption to traffic.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said there was a temporary detour for Symonds St buses so that they could avoid the intersection blocked off by the protest.



Services could be boarded at Symonds Street bridge or Auckland Hospital.

